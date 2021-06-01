State addressing problems with vaccine records website

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexicans who got their COVID vaccine said they are not showing up on the state’s vaccine immunization website. So are they being counted by the state? And does this mean the state’s overall vaccine numbers are way off? Vax View New Mexico allows people to access their vaccination records and the state said there’s a reason for a discrepancy.

The Tweets are popping up about problems with Vax View New Mexico. People are vaccinated but the website doesn’t show it, so we tried it ourselves. Employees at News 13 are fully vaccinated and got the same COVID vaccine at the same facility on the same days. But after putting in our information into Vax View, some get this pop up that said Vax View is unable to find a record matching the search criteria. For others, they’re able to view their immunization history, including their COVID vaccinations.

So what’s all the discrepancy? “There is a lot of potential for human error,” said David Morgan with the NM Department of Health. The state said Vax View is a separate system from the overall vaccine count. They said the COVID-19 vaccine providers might not be inputting the correct information into Vax View, which might be why your COVID vaccine isn’t showing up on that website.

“So what we are finding is if people are inputting all this information for the COVID-19 vaccine, they’re doing it in large quantities, they’re potentially rushing through it,” said Morgan. The state said whether its manual entry or electronic systems, there’s clearly a lag in some cases.

It has many doubting whether the state has an accurate count of vaccine numbers if it’s not showing up in Vax View and some question whether New Mexico is well beyond 60 percent vaccinated. But the state insists that even if it’s not showing up in Vax View, they are counting every single COVID shot. “Our goal isn’t to fudge the number of people vaccinated in this state,” said Morgan. “Our goal is to get everybody vaccinated properly inputted into the system.”

The state said they are working with providers to make sure they’re entering in vaccine information correctly and quickly as well as trying to fix any software problems they’re seeing. The state said if you try to log into Vax View New Mexico and you are seeing problems with your records or accessing them, the state wants you to call them: 833-882-6454 or email: COVID.Vaccines@state.nm.us.