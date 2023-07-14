BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners has set a special public meeting to discuss the vacant New Mexico House of Representatives District 25 seat. The county is accepting applications for a replacement who will finish Christine Trujillo’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024. Trujillo resigned from the House seat on July 1.

The special administrative meeting will be held on Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. in the Ken Sanchez Commission Chambers, located at 415 Silver Ave. SW. Instructions to participate remotely will be on the final published agenda.

Applications for New Mexico House of Representatives District 25 seat will be accepted until July 28 at noon. The commission will then appoint a replacement for the seat.

Applicants must submit a letter of interest and resume to the Bernalillo County Manager’s Office, Attention: Julie Morgas Baca, County Manager, 415 Silver Ave, SW, 8th Floor, Albuquerque, NM, 87102 via in-person, mail-in, or email to: manager@bernco.gov.

Interested persons must be at least 21 years old and live within the boundaries of House District 25 as defined in the district map attached. The district straddles central I-40, mainly in the Northeast Heights, including neighborhoods between Carlisle and Louisiana in Bernalillo County.

For more information, visit the Bernalillo County website.