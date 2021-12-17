South Valley farmers working to improve sustainable practices

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – South Valley community members say they’re working to improve farming sustainability in the middle of New Mexico’s ongoing drought. Federal officials met on Friday in the South Valley to talk about how to use infrastructure money to tackle the drought in the state.

Farmers in the South Valley and throughout New Mexico say they are looking toward the future and how to sustainably grow crops. “I think it’s important to really acknowledge our food system here as a state of what we can do, how do we build it, how do we build capacity, economic activity but all in a healthy way,” said community member Helga Garza.

The Biden administration’s infrastructure package offers $8.3 billion for water management and drought resistance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES