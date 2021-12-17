South Valley farmers working to improve sustainable practices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – South Valley community members say they’re working to improve farming sustainability in the middle of New Mexico’s ongoing drought. Federal officials met on Friday in the South Valley to talk about how to use infrastructure money to tackle the drought in the state.

Farmers in the South Valley and throughout New Mexico say they are looking toward the future and how to sustainably grow crops. “I think it’s important to really acknowledge our food system here as a state of what we can do, how do we build it, how do we build capacity, economic activity but all in a healthy way,” said community member Helga Garza.

The Biden administration’s infrastructure package offers $8.3 billion for water management and drought resistance.