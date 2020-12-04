Sources: Gov. Lujan Grisham turns down Biden administration role

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sources say Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham rejected an offer to serve in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration. According to Fox News sources close to Biden’s transition team, the governor turned down an offer to serve in President-elect Biden’s cabinet as Interior Secretary.

However, there has been criticism of the release of this information, saying it puts the governor in a bad light. There was also talk about Lujan Grisham being a candidate for Health Secretary. President-elect Biden is expected to announce his choice for Health and Human Services Secretary next week.

