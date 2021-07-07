Some in-person hearings at Metro Court to resume

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There will be more in-person hearings at Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court. Starting July 19, the court will resume in-person criminal and traffic bench trials, as well as hearings for pleas, sentencing, probable cause and probation issues, and hearings to determine whether a defendant is competent to stand trial.

“This is what we have worked so hard for the past 16 months,” said Chief Judge Maria I. Dominguez in a news release from Metro Court. “Innovation, technology and a dedicated workforce kept the courts open and operational throughout the pandemic, and we are now at a point where we can safely allow more people into the building with continued precautions against the spread of COVID-19.”

Civil bench trial may be held in person at the discretion of the chief judge. The court resumed jury trials in February. The court says they will be mailing updated notices for in-person hearings, and those with upcoming court dates are encouraged to contact their attorney or call the court at 505-841-8151 about whether they need to appear in person.

For more information, visit metro.nmcourts.gov.