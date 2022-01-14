Some Bernalillo County systems are up, running after cyberattack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County says some systems are back up after a ransomware attack. That includes some online services with additional services brought online in the next few days as they are fully tested. Work is still being done at the Metropolitan Detention Center. However, the county clerk’s website is fully restored.

According to a news release from the county, the following are the updated services:

Sheriff’s Office Records and civil divisions have in-person help with limited services All entry level and lateral move applicants are being asked to call recruiters as soon as possilbe at 505-804-0004 Hiring testing is continuing at the Sheriff’s Office academy

Probate Court Probate process form online, documentation and $30 fee required Probate process forms are also available at Alvarado Square Payment by personal check will not be processed for up to four weeks Probates processed in order in which they are received – expediting is not available Completed probates may be picked up at Alvarado Square on Fridays from 12 – 4:30 p.m.

Planning and Development Services (PDS) Permit applications are being accepted through the PDS drop box and in-person at Alvarado Square Payments are being accepted using check, money order, or credit card Inspections may be scheduled online or by calling 505-314-0351 Trade permits may be obtained online

Treasurer’s Office Continues to process paid taxes Tax payment date recorded by postmark date

Parks Recreation and Open Space All community centers are open for before and after school care. Please contact the nearest center to confirm services during any APS closures Fitness centers are open Rio Grande pool is open Adult and youth basketball leagues are fully operational

Behavioral Health is at full operation with direct care services available

Animal Care Services is open and adoptions are being placed

Emergency and public safety are in full operation. 911 is operational with the Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue responding to calls.

For more information, visit bernco.gov.