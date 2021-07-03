SF County passes resolution banning sale, use of certain fireworks

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, Santa Fe County approved a ban on the sale and use of certain fireworks in the unincorporated and wildland areas in the county. This follows Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Executive Order 2021-028, which encouraged cities and counties in the state to ban fireworks sales in the state.

According to a Santa Fe County press release, county Fire Chief Jackie Lindsey and Fire Marshal Jaome Blay presented Resolution 2021-063 to the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, June 29, and the resolution passed unanimously. It consists of two parts; a proclamation of severe drought conditions in the county, and the ban of sales and use of certain fireworks including missile-type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, stick-type rockets, and ground audible devices.

The resolution will remain in effect for 30 days from the day it was signed. You can read the resolution below: