Settlement reached over former NM teacher’s sexual assaults

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools has settled a federal lawsuit over sexual assaults involving a now-former teacher. Gary Gregor is serving a 108-year sentence for molesting his students. In the latest settlement involving two victims, the district agreed to pay more than $7.2 million.
Related Coverage:
- Bill aims to protect New Mexico students from sexual abuse
- Former Española teacher sentenced again in child molestation case
- Lawsuit against Espanola Schools dropped for $11 million payout
- Former teacher sentenced to 108 years in prison for molesting students
- Sentencing to begin for former Espanola teacher convicted of rape
- Sexual abuse survivor finds solace in conviction of former teacher
- Convicted child rapist on trial again
- Teacher who molested students racks up another conviction
- Former New Mexico teacher indicted on third sex abuse charge
- Former New Mexico teacher faces more student sexual assault charges
- Lawsuit filed against former teacher accused of sexual abuse
Gregor was a teacher in Santa Fe and Espanola and so far, both school districts have paid more than $25 million in settlements. There are still four pending plaintiffs with suits against Gregor. He has two more pending criminal cases against him and is appealing his current conviction.