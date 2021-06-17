Settlement reached over former NM teacher’s sexual assaults

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools has settled a federal lawsuit over sexual assaults involving a now-former teacher. Gary Gregor is serving a 108-year sentence for molesting his students. In the latest settlement involving two victims, the district agreed to pay more than $7.2 million.

Related Coverage:

Gregor was a teacher in Santa Fe and Espanola and so far, both school districts have paid more than $25 million in settlements. There are still four pending plaintiffs with suits against Gregor. He has two more pending criminal cases against him and is appealing his current conviction.