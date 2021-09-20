Senators suing Gov. to halt her “unconstitutional spending” of federal stimulus

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two state senators are suing Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham saying her spending of federal stimulus money is unconstitutional. Democratic Senator Jacob Candelaria and Republican Senator Greg Baca are petitioning the New Mexico Supreme Court to halt her spending.

New Mexico received more than $1 billion during the pandemic. They say the state legislature worked together to approve a bill breaking down how it should be spent, but the governor vetoed it saying it’s her job to appropriate the funds, not lawmakers.

The senators are asking the court to now step in and prevent the governor from using any more of the money without approval from the state legislature.