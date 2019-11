ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico’s two senators are asking for investigations into ICE detention centers.

The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that Senators Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall are seeking investigations into migrant conditions at all detention facilities. They say their request comes following continued reports of inhumane treatment of migrants.

They also singled out the detention center in Otero County in southern New Mexico. ICE has not commented on the investigation request.