Senator Udall delivers floor speech standing up to president’s “power grab”

(KRQE)-Ahead of a vote to override the president’s veto, Senator Tom Udall is calling the president’s emergency declaration a power grab.

“This emergency declaration is an exercise of power that is just not his under the Constitution,” said Sen. Udall.

Senator Udall says priorities of funding for military projects are at stake. The declaration will take away $3.6 billion from military construction projects, including $125 million for urgent projects in New Mexico.

The senator says it’s a danger for national security and the 23 states it impacts. Sen. Udall says he supports smart border security but this is not it.