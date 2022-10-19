ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outspoken state Senator Jacob Candelaria has resigned from office. The independent lawmaker from Albuquerque submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday.

Candelaria was elected to state senate three times as Democrat but changed his party affiliation to “declined to state” last December over disagreements with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and other democratic leaders.

In August, Candelaria crashed into three parked cars during what he called a “medical episode.” Candelaria said he hopes Bernalillo County appoints a replacement by the end of the month.