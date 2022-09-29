NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto has resigned as Chair of the Senate Rules Committee. This comes amid allegations of sexual harassment.

The Senator sent a letter to the Senate Pro Tem President, Mimi Stewart. In the letter he says the ongoing investigation was becoming a distraction that is overshadowing his work and the work of the senate. The committee was scheduled for a meeting Thursday at 4 p.m. That meeting has now been canceled.