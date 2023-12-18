NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A handful of lawmakers are renewing a push to require better tracking and reporting on ambush attacks against police. The hope with the reintroduced bill is to better address police safety.

“Members of law enforcement help keep our communities safe and should be able to do their jobs without fear of being attacked. Through this legislation, the federal government will collect data on attacks and help us better understand motives and prevent them from happening. This is a critical effort to maintain positive relationships between law enforcement and those they serve,” U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) said in a press release.

The bill is being cosponsored by U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Several law enforcement organizations also support the bill.

The bill could increase the amount of information law the federal government collects regarding attacks on police. The info could also be used for researching police mental health and stress.