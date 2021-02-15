Senator apologizes for ‘insensitive’ questions to Veterans Services cabinet nominee

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state senator is apologizing after remarks he made during a committee meeting last Friday. He asked an African American cabinet secretary nominee if she could represent other races in New Mexico. In a typical procedural hearing, state senators in the Rules Committee get a chance to question the Governor’s nominees for cabinet positions.

“I guess when I point to the cultural differences is I guess I’ll be direct in my question,” said Sen. Greg Baca (R- Minority Leader). But last Friday’s line of questions from the Senate Republican leader to the Veteran Services cabinet secretary nominee, Sonya Smith, is under scrutiny.

“Do you expect that, after your time here in seven years you’ve been immersed in this culture enough in this state, that you feel comfortable entering the position where a state with 2.6 percent of the population is African American in this state and 48 percent is Hispanic or a Hispanic mix?” asked Sen. Baca. “Do you feel like you are comfortable adequately representing both cultures, white, native, Hispanics? We have a significant amount of Hispanics here and, of course, African American. Do you feel comfortable with that madam chair and secretary-designate?”

“I want to make sure I understand your question,” responded Smith. “Are you asking if I feel comfortable representing the Department of Veteran Services as a Black woman? Is that what you’re asking?”

“That isn’t what I’m, that I mean, that is an immutable trait, as I’m a Hispanic man,” said Sen. Baca. “So I guess whatever we do in our everyday life we do as that.”

Senator Baca said the secretary nominee could answer how she wished. Smith responded that she believes she was tapped by the Governor for the position not because she’s Black, but because she’s qualified.

“I was interested because there are opportunities within this state to make the lives better for our veterans and their families,” said Smith. Sen. Baca’s questions came under fire for racial undertones. Several lawmakers spoke out condemning his questions and demanding an apology. Sen. Baca told the Rules Committee Monday:

“I wanted to let the body know that I spoke to her and did apologize to her for that insensitive line of questioning that I did lead her through,” said Sen. Baca. “We had a great conversation. We talked about New Mexico and our families and really just a great lady that I plan on supporting on the floor here coming this week hopefully.”

The Senate plans on voting on Smith’s confirmation on Wednesday. Secretary-designate Smith declined an interview but the Department of Veterans Services sent the following statement: