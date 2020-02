SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will be hearing a bill that could put more funding into county and local law enforcement. If the bill passes, $100 million will go to the Department of Public Safety.

This money will go toward system upgrades like dispatch systems, lab information management systems, and record management. It will also help with modernizing evidence storage and handling.

Any excess funding would go back into the general fund.