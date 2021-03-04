Senate Republicans request audit of gov.’s contingency fund

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, fourteen members of the Senate Republican Caucus sent an official letter to State Auditor Brian Colon requesting a special audit of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s contingency fund. This comes after multiple reports of the governor allegedly misusing funds to buy groceries such as meat and alcohol.

According to state law, the governor’s contingency fund “shall not be used to pay or supplement the salary of the governor or any state employee or as perquisites or allowances for state employees.” A spokesperson with the governor’s office has stated the food in question was for the governor, her staff, and members of her security detail. However, according to a press release, officials with the New Mexico State Police have rejected those claims, saying it’s against policy for officers to eat taxpayer-funded meals at the Governor’s Mansion.