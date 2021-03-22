Senate confirms governor’s pick to lead New Mexico’s Higher Education Dept.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The governor’s pick to lead the state’s Higher Education Department has officially taken the helm. The Senate unanimously confirmed Stephanie Rodriguez. She has served as acting secretary since September. Before that, she was an advisor to the governor. Rodriguez oversees the state’s public universities and tribal colleges.

“Secretary Rodriguez is a strategic and thoughtful leader and I’m grateful to the state Senate for their confirmation of her,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a news release. “A proud Lobo with a depth of policy experience, she is fully invested in New Mexico students and in the higher education community statewide, and I greatly look forward to continued progress in getting New Mexicans the higher education and career opportunities they expect and deserve.”

According to a news release, Rodriguez is a graduate of the University of New Mexico and holds a Master’s degree in Community and Regional Planning. Rodriguez was named a Provost Excellence Fellow for the School of Architecture and Planning at UNM and has served in both teaching and research roles at the graduate level. Rodriguez also served as a liaison for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on state initiatives surrounding equity and inclusion.

“As acting secretary, I witnessed firsthand the many challenges facing higher education in our state, and most importantly, the reality students face in accessing and completing a college credential or degree,” Rodriguez said in the same news release. “A goal of our agency moving forward is to harness the fast-growing sectors and industries that exist in our own backyard, and to ensure that New Mexicans know about the educational opportunities in our state, and the many resources available to affordably pursue them.”