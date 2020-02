SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another proposal that could make it to the governor’s desk would require tobacco and vaping retailers to be licensed and regulated by the state.

Under Senate Bill 131, the state could crackdown on a store caught selling to buyers under 21 by revoking its license. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said she supports stronger regulations in the industry.

That bill already passed the Senate and is headed for a vote on the House floor.