Sen. Udall introduces plastic pollution legislation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Senator Tom Udall is leading the push to phase out single-use plastics nationwide. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Udall is one of four Congress members backing the Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act.

The legislation would get rid of single-use plastic products and provide incentives to companies to make reusable products. Udall says the push comes as communities, waterways, and bodies of water are at risk.

Opponents of the bill call it ambitions and say it may cause more headaches for companies to make the switch.

