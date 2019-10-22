Sen. Udall introduces 30 By 30 plan to help nature crisis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Senator Tom Udall and Representative Deb Haaland are taking on what they call the nature crisis.

Senator Tom Udall claims the Trump administration is taking public lands out of public hands and putting them in the hands of the fossil fuel industry. However, he says only reversing the administration’s damage would be like applying a bandage to the crisis.

“Humans are destroying nature at a devastating state rate. In the U.S. we are losing a football field of natural area every 30 seconds,” said Udall.

On Tuesday, Senator Udall introduced the 30 By 30 plan setting a national goal to protect 30% of lands and waters by 2030.