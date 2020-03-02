Sen. Udall co-sponsors bill to restore funding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Senator Tom Udall wants to help bring back funding for two major military projects in New Mexico. The Trump administration diverted the money for border wall construction.
It took $85 million from Holloman Air Force Base for improvements to the drone facility. Another $40 million was used to replace damaged information systems at White Sands Missile Range.
Now, Senator Udall and 31 other senators are co-sponsoring a bill that would restore the funding. The only funding that has been restored is for a naval submarine facility after a judge ruled diverting that funding would put America at too high a risk.