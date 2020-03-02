Sen. Udall co-sponsors bill to restore funding

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 13: Senator Tom Udall (D-NM) participates in a news conference following the bipartisan Senate vote on the War Powers Resolution on Iran at the U.S. Capitol on February 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Some Republicans crossed party lines to join Democrats in voting to freeze President Trump’s ability to wage war with Iran, but fell short of the two-thirds supermajority needed to override a promised veto by Mr. Trump. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Senator Tom Udall wants to help bring back funding for two major military projects in New Mexico. The Trump administration diverted the money for border wall construction.

It took $85 million from Holloman Air Force Base for improvements to the drone facility. Another $40 million was used to replace damaged information systems at White Sands Missile Range.

Now, Senator Udall and 31 other senators are co-sponsoring a bill that would restore the funding. The only funding that has been restored is for a naval submarine facility after a judge ruled diverting that funding would put America at too high a risk.