Sen. Tom Udall delivers farewell address on US Senate floor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Tom Udall (D-N.M) delivered his farewell address to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday morning. Sen. Udall talked about his service in Congress and his vision for tackling the crises facing American democracy and our planet’s environmental sustainability. In 2019, Sen. Udall announced that he would not seek a third term in the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Udall has served the state of New Mexico for nearly 30 years. Following his service as New Mexico’s Attorney General, New Mexicans elected Udall to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1998 and to the U.S. Senate in 2008. Udall has supported environmental conservation, climate action, and priorities for Indian Country throughout his career in Congress.

Sen. Udall is the vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs and the ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies. Udall serves on five Senate committees: Indian Affairs, Appropriations, Foreign Relations, Commerce, Science and Transportation, and Rules and Administration according to the same news release.

Latest New Mexico News