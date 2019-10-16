Sen. Tom Udall introduces Ride Act 2019 to prevent drunk driving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Senator Tom Udall is taking a big step toward preventing drunk driving using technology.

He is among the sponsors of the Ride Act of 2019 which will promote research and development of alcohol detection software and looks at ways to require devices to be placed in new vehicles. In 2015, New Mexico became the first state to require alcohol interlocks for first-time offenders.

With this legislation, Sen. Udall and other sponsors believe thousands of more lives will be saved.

“Drunk drivers don’t discriminate based on political party. With the Ride Act we can help end drunk driving once and for all,” said Sen. Udall.

The bill is supported by Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the National Safety Council.