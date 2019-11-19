Sen. Moores proposes mental health support for UNM student-athletes again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A state senator is pushing legislation to fund mental health services for student-athletes at the University of New Mexico.

This comes in the wake of recent deaths of UNM football players. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Senator Mark Moores is looking to seek funding to launch an initiative to help student-athletes cope with stresses on and off the field.

In the last session, Moores pushed for a similar bill which would propose $357,000 in a supplemental appropriations bill that would provide behavioral health and nutrition services to UNM athletes, however, it was vetoed by Governor Lujan Grisham according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Moores’ first proposal came one week after UNM football player Rommell Jordan died. He’s hoping it gets the support needed in the upcoming session.