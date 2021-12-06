Sen. Jacob Candelaria changes party affiliation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State Senator Jacob Candelaria is no longer a Democrat saying he’s tired of partisan politics. He changed his party affiliation to Decline to State. While addressing the Roundhouse Monday, he said both Democrats and Republicans need to start using some common sense and work together.

He also said his former party needs to wake up. The former Democrat often butted heads with party leaders including Governor Lujan Grisham who he, along with Republican Greg Baca, sued over her use of COVID relief funds.