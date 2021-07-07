Sen. Heinrich to announce partnership to grow state’s space industry

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico lawmaker is preparing to make a major announcement about the state’s space industry. At a press conference on Thursday, July 8, Senator Martin Heinrich is set to announce the Unite & Ignite Space partnership.

It’s being called an “innovation hub” designed to bring together different resources to support the growth of New Mexico’s space industry. Unite & Ignite Space is made possible through a partnership between the Air Force Research Laboratory and New Space New Mexico.

One of the biggest advances would come this weekend when Virgin Galactic is scheduled to launch its first tourist flight from Spaceport America.