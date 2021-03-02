Sen. Heinrich supports bill that would grant Puerto Rico statehood

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Martin Heinrich wants Puerto Rico to become the country’s 51st state. The New Mexico Democrat is one of about 50 co-sponsors on a bill establishing a framework to grant statehood status to the island territory. That includes electing its own senators and House members.

Supporters say it gives Peurto Ricans the equality and representation other states get, as well as access to federal programs they don’t receive now. “It’s time to make sure all of those Americans in Puerto Rico have the same representation, the same ability to fight for what is better and what is best in Washington, D.C., as all of us in other states, enjoy,” said Sen. Heinrich.

Lawmakers discussed the bill on American Citizenship Day in Puerto Rico, which happened 104 years ago Tuesday.