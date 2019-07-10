Sen. Heinrich sponsors bill to help curb climate change

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich is sponsoring a new bill to help curb climate change. The American Opportunity Carbon Fee Act would collect a fee from carbon producers to encourage companies to go green.

During his introduction of the bill on Monday, Sen. Heinrich read letters written to him by local school kids asking the government to save the planet.

“I think it’s long past time for us to listen to our children who are pleading for us to take action and to leave them with a better world to live in,” U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich said.

The bill is estimated to raise $2.3 trillion over 10 years. The funds would be returned directly to each state to help them move toward a clean energy.