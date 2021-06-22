Sen. Heinrich speaks in support of Senate For the People Act

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich took to the Senate floor on Tuesday in support of the voting rights bill. “I am proud of the ways that election officials, in my state, have stepped up in recent years to make voting safer, to make it more secure, and at the same time more accessible for every New Mexican,” said Sen. Heinrich.

The For the People Act would create a national automatic system for registering voters and establish national standards for mail-in and absentee ballots. While Democrats say it’s necessary to combat new restrictive voting laws passed in Republican controlled states, Republicans remain opposed to the federal legislation.

Heinrich said this bill is crucial to make sure that Americans have better access to voter registration opportunities and polling locations. The For the People Senate bill also on the table addresses politics aiming to hold public servants more accountable and reduce the influence of big money in politics.