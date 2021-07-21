Sen. Heinrich, Missouri senator introduce Recovering America’s Wildlife Act

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Martin Heinrich wants the government to invest more money in wildlife conservation. The New Mexico Democrat teamed up with Republican Roy Blunt of Missouri to introduce the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act. It would provide $1.3 billion annually to protect some 12,000 species and give money to tribal nations to do the same.

A companion bill has also been introduced in the House and it’s drawn bipartisan support in both chambers. “I think there’s a real opportunity for us to bring people together around this issue, and to work across the incredible diversity of state wildlife departments, and our tribal wildlife agencies, and our territories,” Sen. Heinrich said.

Fees collected from environmental violations would help fund these efforts.

