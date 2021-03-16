Sen. Heinrich, Mayor Keller to highlight local impact of American Rescue Plan

Politics - Government

Watch discussion live on this page at 1:30 p.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rio Grande River in Albuquerque, New Mexico | Adobe Stock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senator Martin Heinrich and Mayor Tim Keller will highlight the local impact of the American Rescue Plan at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16. KRQE News 13 will stream the discussion live on this page.

Heinrich and Keller will be discussing how the $360 billion included in the plan for states will help to keep frontline workers on the job and fund essential services. They will also be highlighting a new $28.6 billion revitalization fund that will support local restaurants as they face challenges facing the industry as a result of COVID-19 in addition to critical funding for children and families and vaccine distribution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES