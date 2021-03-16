Sen. Heinrich, Mayor Keller to highlight local impact of American Rescue Plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senator Martin Heinrich and Mayor Tim Keller will highlight the local impact of the American Rescue Plan at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16. KRQE News 13 will stream the discussion live on this page.

Heinrich and Keller will be discussing how the $360 billion included in the plan for states will help to keep frontline workers on the job and fund essential services. They will also be highlighting a new $28.6 billion revitalization fund that will support local restaurants as they face challenges facing the industry as a result of COVID-19 in addition to critical funding for children and families and vaccine distribution.