Sen. Heinrich cosponsors resolution to prevent war with Iran

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich cosponsored S.J. Res. 63, a resolution that would force a debate and vote in Congress to stop any further escalation of hostilities with Iran.

“Everything President Trump and Secretary Pompeo have done in the Middle East has made Iran’s repressive government stronger and Americ less safe,” said Heinrich in a statement. “Just weeks ago, Iranians were in the streets protesting against their government. President Trump’s actions gave that terrible regime a united country and turned a terrorist thug into a martyr. This is what a complete and utter lack of strategy in the region looks like. Congress must step in to hold a debate and vote on whether or not we continue to allow this dangerous escalation to continue.”

The resolution was introduced by Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia.