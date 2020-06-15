Live Now
Sen. Heinrich, committee members request Confederate names removed from military bases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich is now asking that Confederate names be removed from military bases. According to the Albuquerque Journal, Heinrich and 11 other members of the Senate Armed Forces Committee are asking President Trump to support the proposal that would be made to the 2021 defense spending bill.

The proposal calls for all Confederate names, symbols, displays, monuments and more to be removed from all U.S. military bases. There are 10 military bases named after Confederate generals which includes Fort Hood in Texas.

