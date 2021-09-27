Sen. Ben Ray Lujan joins Hispanic-serving Institutes Caucus

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Ben Ray Lujan has joined the new Hispanic-serving Institutions Senate Caucus. The caucus, created earlier this month for Hispanic Heritage Month, will educate other members of Congress about the importance of colleges with a prominent Hispanic student population.

It will also work to get them more resources. Lujan is a graduate of New Mexico Highlands University, one of New Mexico’s 24 Hispanic serving institutes.

