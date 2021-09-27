Sen. Ben Ray Lujan joins Hispanic-serving Institutes Caucus

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Ben Ray Lujan has joined the new Hispanic-serving Institutions Senate Caucus. The caucus, created earlier this month for Hispanic Heritage Month, will educate other members of Congress about the importance of colleges with a prominent Hispanic student population.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Over 100 citations given in latest racing enforcement operation
- Trending: Body found east of Route 66 Casino Saturday night
- Business: New local eatery hopes to bring “fun” vibe to downtown
- New Mexico News: Colfax County Undersheriff passes away
- National: Man charged with hate crime after threatening US Olympic athlete training in California park
It will also work to get them more resources. Lujan is a graduate of New Mexico Highlands University, one of New Mexico’s 24 Hispanic serving institutes.