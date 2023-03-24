NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than $2.6 billion in federal funding is supposed to head to New Mexico under President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law. Not all of it has been announced and put towards specific projects yet, but data shows that more than 400 projects around New Mexico are scheduled to get federal dollars.

So, what are those projects? And how does New Mexico’s funding compare to other states? To find out, KRQE News 13 analyzed federal data on more than 23,000 projects scheduled around the U.S.

The full list can be found at the end of the story. The list includes preliminary funding awards as of February 2023.

So far, New Mexico seems to be getting a good share of funds

Biden has promised more than $200 billion in project funding across the nation. And so far, it looks like New Mexico isn’t being left out.

Of the funding that’s been announced and planned for as of February 2023, New Mexico is slated to get more than $1.6 billion. That means New Mexico is among the top 25 states that have the largest share of funding so far.

The data is preliminary – that is, the Biden Administration ultimately expects more funds to be disbursed around the U.S. But the data does suggest that New Mexico isn’t being left out.

Projects around the state could get funding

The data shows it’s not just New Mexico’s biggest cities and busiest areas that are set to get funding either. Many smaller communities could see infrastructure improvements.

So far, the Biden Administration has identified more than 400 projects around the state that could see funds. That includes addressing the hazards of abandoned sulfur mine sites in the Valles Caldera, funding public transpiration on the Jicarilla Apache Nation, and boosting drought resiliency near Gallup.

Of course, cities like Albuquerque and Santa Fe could get their share of funding too. The Albuquerque Rail Trail, for example, is set to get more than $11 million for improvements. And the Biden Administration has announced more than $57 million for broadband internet development for the Santa Fe Indian School.