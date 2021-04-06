WATCH LIVE: Secretary Haaland, New Mexico officials host session on American Rescue Plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and New Mexico officials will hold a listening session with the All Pueblo Council of Governors to discuss President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and to learn about the impact on Tribal communities. KRQE News 13 will stream the session live on this page.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Interior, the American Rescue Plan makes a $31.2 billion investment in Tribal communities which is reported to be the largest single investment the U.S. has ever made in Indian country. The plan includes several provisions that fund interior initiatives that benefit the communities the department serves including Tribal government and schools.

The session is expected to include Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan, New Mexico Indian Affairs Secretary Lynn Trujillo, and members of the All Pueblo Council of Governors.