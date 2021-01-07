Second Judicial District Court to offer free legal advice every month in 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Second Judicial District Court announced they will host monthly legal teleclinics throughout 2021. The clinics will be scheduled for the first Thursday of every month beginning on Feb. 4. The free clinics are for those who are not able to afford an attorney and will allow people to speak with attorneys about their legal issues.

“The global pandemic has changed the way courts operate—causing most hearings to be held virtually, but it hasn’t stopped people from having to deal with legal issues. It has, however, made it more difficult for many people to get professional assistance with those issues,” said Judge Jane Levy, co-chair for the Second Judicial District Court’s Pro Bono Committee, in a news release Thursday. “That is why the committee adopted the TeleClinic model last year, and we are continuing it this year.”

According to the news release, the clinic will allow individuals to get advice on a wide range of legal matters including:

Family law

Landlord/tenant and other housing issues

Public benefits

Employment

Consumer law

Criminal record expungement

Real ID/name change

Wills, estate, and probate

Property/real estate

Immigration

Bankruptcy

Contract

Those interested in the free legal clinics can request a registration form by sending an email to

audreym@nmlegalaid.org or calling 505-521-6129.

