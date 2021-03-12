Second Judicial District Court holding civil trials at community center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – District Court will be holding trials at a local community center to ensure COVID-safe practices are followed. Officials with the Second Judicial Court say because of the many people involved in trials, they needed more space so they are holding civil trials at the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center.

“The need for an offsite locale to hold civil trials became apparent last summer as we responded to the Supreme Court’s request to prepare a plan for the resumption of jury trials,” said the Honorable Beatrice Brickhouse in a news release, Presiding Judge of Second Judicial District Court’s Civil Division.

They are using a meeting room with enough space for everyone and members of the public. So far, two trials have taken place at the facility. According to the same news release, the facility also has a separate room in which jurors can deliberate and there’s also is an overflow room with monitors that can be made available for viewing the trial if the main room becomes full. The court says there’s an option for viewing the trial remotely through web streaming.

According to a news release, the state’s Supreme Court issued its first order pausing civil jury trials on March 11 of last year, and a week later, that order was expanded to include criminal jury trials. Then, the Supreme Court issued an order for both civil and criminal jury trials to resume between June 15 and July 15, 2020, after COVID-safe practices were established.

However, when COVID cases began to rise in the fall, the Supreme Court ordered another stop on all trials for the rest of 2020.