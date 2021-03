ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Second Gentleman of the United States will be in Albuquerque on Wednesday, March 17. Doug Emhoff will make a solo trip as part of a tour with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Details about the trip haven’t been announced however, the tour will be promoting the $1.9 trillion relief package the president signed into law on Thursday. The vice president will be traveling with her husband to Nevada and Denver. However, Emhoff will be making a solo trip to the Duke City.