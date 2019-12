SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe no longer has the highest minimum wage rate in the country.

The capital city’s current living wage is $11.80/hr. But according to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the rates have increased for different cities across the nation. Santa Fe now ranks 36th in the U.S.

This update comes as the state’s minimum wage will go up from $7.50 to $9 an hour starting next week. Legislation has already been filed for the upcoming session to push the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2024.