SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new director is joining Santa Fe’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency. Karen Iverson, who led metropolitan redevelopment efforts in Albuquerque, will join as a director for Santa Fe’s Community Development Department.

“The Midtown redevelopment plan is steadily moving forward, and the selection of Ms. Iverson as our new MRA Director represents our commitment to the next phase of Midtown: action,” Community Development Director Rich Brown said in a press release. “Karen brings a wealth of experience in the creation and management of regional metropolitan development areas that will set us up for success as we shape our parcel for the future in the center of the city. I’m excited to work with her.”

Iverson comes from Albuquerque, where she gained experience in real estate development and planning. Iverson spearheaded the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency for Albuquerque, which saw a $160 million development pipeline, the City of Santa Fe says. Iverson also worked with the Regional Housing Alliance in Durango, Colorado.

“I am honored to be a part of the Midtown team. A tremendous amount of community involvement has gone into creating a unique vision that represents the culture, values, and aspirations of Santa Fe,” Iverson said in a press release. “I look forward to working in tandem with the team at the City, the local community, and developers to implement the vision.”

Santa Fe is currently working to redevelop the Midtown site. An arts hub at the Midtown Visual Arts Center is being built and Garson Studios is being reactivated as a modern studio facility at Midtown, the city says.