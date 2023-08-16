SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Women’s Commission is seeking new members. Officials say the organization helps to boost the quality of life of Santa Fe’s women and girls and the city relies on them to make policy recommendations.

The Women’s Commission was created by the city council in 2019. It’s made up of seven members appointed by the mayor. Right now, there are four vacancies.

The Women’s Commission is seeking:

One candidate from city District 3

One candidate for an at-large seat (any district)

Two candidates for alternative seats (any district)

The deadline for applications is 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 30. Applicants must live within the municipal boundaries of Santa Fe and fit Santa Fe’s definition of a woman: “women and girls, transgender women, self-identifying women and girls, and gender non-conforming individuals.” Applicants can apply online at this link.