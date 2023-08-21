SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, August 22, the City of Santa Fe’s Governing Body will choose the ballot measures to go on the fall ballot. Members of the public are welcome to attend.
The Governing Body will vote on which measures will make the ballot at the Santa Fe Convention Center (201 W Marcy St.). The meeting will start at 5:00 p.m. More information about the meeting, including a Zoom link and agenda can be found online at this link.
These are the proposed ballot measures:
- A Bill Creating Article 18-18, the High-End Excise Tax for Affordable Housing Ordinance; Establishing an Excise Tax on the Transfer of Certain Residential Property and Dedicating the Revenues to Affordable Housing.
- A Resolution Proposing a Ballot Question to be Submitted to the City of Santa Fe’s Voters During the November 7, 2023, Regular Local Election Regarding Approval of the City Ordinance Establishing a High-End Excise Tax for Affordable Housing.
- A Resolution Proposing a Ballot Question to be Submitted to the City of Santa Fe’s Voters During the November 7, 2023 Regular Local Election Regarding Amending the City’s Charter to Include a Provision Establishing an Independent Office of Inspector General for the City of Santa Fe.
- A Resolution Proposing a Ballot Question to Be Submitted to the City’s Voters During the November 7, 2023 Regular Local Election Regarding Amending the City’s Charter to Reduce the Signature Requirements for Referenda and Initiatives From 33.3 Percent to 15 Percent, Provide That the Denominator Used to Calculate the Percentages is the Total Number of Voters Who Voted In the Most Recent Election That Included the Election of the Office of the Mayor, and Make Appropriate Technical Changes to Sections 3.01, 3.02 And 3.03, Consistent With Ordinance No. 2018-24 Regarding the City’s Adoption Of The Local Election Act.
- A Resolution Proposing a Ballot Question to Be Submitted to the City’s Voters During the November 7, 2023, Regular Local Election Regarding Amending the City’s Charter to Include a Provision Stating That the Governing Body, Commissions, and Boards Must Adopt Procedural Rules Stating That They Must Adhere to Established Principles of Procedural Due Process and Fundamental Fairness When Functioning In a Quasi-Judicial Role.
- A Resolution Proposing a Ballot Question to be Submitted to the City’s Voters During the November 7, 2023, Regular Local Election Regarding Amending Article X of the City’s Charter to Specify the Santa Fe Municipal Charter Commission’s Appointment, Terms, and Functions.
- A Resolution Proposing a Ballot Question to be Submitted to the City’s Voters During the November 7, 2023, Regular Local Election Regarding Amending the City’s Charter to Limit the Mayor’s Ability to Vote when there is a Tie.
- A Resolution Submitting A Ballot Question to the City’s Voters During the November 7, 2023, Regular Local Election Regarding Amending the City’s Charter to Regulate Adoption of the City’s Budget and “Capital Program”, Require Adoption Of Ordinances Updating Financial Processes and Accounting Systems, Require Sufficient Staff to Facilitate Timely Completion of Independent Audits, and Consolidate Those New Sections With Existing Sections of the Charter Regarding Finance Topics, Including Investments, Procurement, and Independent Audit Committee, In a New Article Called “Financial Management”.
- A Resolution Proposing Two Ballot Questions to Be Submitted to the City’s Voters During the November 7, 2023, Regular Local Election to Amend The City’s Charter to Require The Governing Body to Establish an Office of Equity And Inclusion and a Human Rights Commission In Ordinance.