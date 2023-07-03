SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over a year behind schedule, the City of Santa Fe has submitted its audit of 2021 fiscal year finances. Next, the New Mexico Office of the State Auditor will review the filing.

Last year, New Mexico’s state auditor called out Santa Fe for being in financial “distress.” Then-auditor Brian Colón expressed concern over $4 to $5 million that had not been reconciled by the usual audit deadline.

Now, Santa Fe has turned over the audit. Details of what the audit found will not be released until the state auditor reviews the data and releases their report.

“I am proud of the hard work that our dedicated team put in to achieve this important milestone. Submitting the Fiscal Year 2021 audit to the State Auditor’s Office is a key step towards achieving our goal of timely and accurate financial reporting,” Emily K. Oster, the finance director for the City of Santa Fe, said in a press release.