Santa Fe students stage ‘die-in,’ speak out against gun violence

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Santa Fe students staged a “die-in” at the Roundhouse’s Rotunda on Wednesday to raise awareness about gun violence.

They say it’s also to honor the children killed in school shootings. They’re pushing for Senate Bill 5, otherwise known as the Red Flag Bill, allowing law enforcement to petition the court to temporarily take a person’s gun if they’re deemed a danger to themselves or others.

The bill’s seen a lot of opposition, narrowly passing in the Senate. The full house is expected to debate the bill later this week.

