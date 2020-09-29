Santa Fe State Rep. Jim Trujillo announces retirement

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –A long time New Mexico lawmaker announced he’s hanging up his hate. Democratic Representative Jim Trujillo represented Santa Fe in the state legislature for the last 17 years. As co-chair of the Tax and Revenue Committee, Trujillo is credited with ushering in last year’s tax reform bill which lowered taxes for low-income families, among other reforms. Trujillo says he is stepping down to focus on his health and family. the Santa Fe County Commission will appoint someone to fill his seat until the term ends in January.
