Santa Fe seeking applicants to sit on Planning Commission

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe has announced that it is now seeking residents to serve on its Planning Commission. In a news release, the city states that the Planning Commission reviews and approves proposals for new development projects in Santa Fe as it considers procedures to affordable housing in the community.

Additionally, the Commission makes recommendations to the Governing Body about requests for zoning changes, annexations, and amendments to the City’s Land Development Code. The Commission is made up of nine members who are qualified by training, experience, and ability to exercise sound and practical judgment on civic, social, economic, and governmental affairs.

It will include two members from each City Council District and one at-large member. The service to the Commission is voluntary and the term is two years.

Meetings are held on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. and depending on the caseload, there may also be meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Applications may be submitted through January 19, 2022.

Those interested are asked to send a resume and letter of interest by that date to Jason Kluck, Interim Planning and Land Use Director jmkluck@santafe.gov.