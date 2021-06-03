Santa Fe seeing affordable housing boom

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe says it’s seeing a building boom of affordable housing. The city says they are seeing a record number of projects that are planned, under construction, or recently completed.

They say about 5,000 units are either under construction or in the pipeline. Many of those are at new apartment complexes being built. Director of the Office of Affordable Housing, Alexandra Ladd, says projects like this will eventually drive down prices making housing more affordable.