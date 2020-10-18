Santa Fe rental association takes issue with city councilor’s crackdown

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors in Santa Fe are working to crack down on short-term rentals that aren’t following city rules. However, a local rental association now says they’re targeting the wrong hosts.

Last week, KRQE News 13 reported that the city planning commission would be reviewing new legislation. It would have code enforcement officers cracking down on hundreds of rentals, like through Airbnb, that aren’t permitted with the city.

However, the Santa Fe Short-Term Rental Alliance, which is made up of about 25 hosts, says other restrictions in this legislation are too limiting. It prohibits two rentals within 50 feet of each other and only allows one rental at a property per seven-day period.

“And that just really cuts down on the opportunities for a host to make some money, put some money back into the community, serve more guests,” said Fran Maier of the Santa Fe Short-Term Rental Alliance. City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth has said these proposed restrictions are needed to help improve neighborhoods.

